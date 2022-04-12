Chargers Daily Links: What is your dream 1-2 prospect combo in this year’s draft?

Good morning, Chargers fans!

This morning, I want to hear about what your most-ideal one-two combo of prospects would be for the Chargers to begin this year’s draft. Obviously the team does not have a second-round pick this year, so it’s more like a...one-three combo, I guess?

But I’m sure you get the point. Which two players in the first and third rounds would you absolutely melt for if the Chargers managed to land both with their first two picks of the event.

For me, I’m be more than happy with a combination of offensive tackle Trevor Penning/Charles Cross and linebacker Leo Chenal from Wisconsin. I may sound like a broke record with Chenal but that is such a money pick in the third round. Imagine. You nail the first-rounder with another great offensive tackle and then you land an uber-disruptive defender to help reinforce the weakest position group on the defense. After the other upgrades made on that side of the ball, I feel like this would really help bring the whole plan together.

Let me know in the comments below who your dream pairing is and don’t be afraid to give us all the details as to why your pair would be the best!

And now for today’s links.

