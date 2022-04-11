Chargers Daily Links: Monday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

We’re slow-rolling into another week with an open thread. The wife decided to surprise me with renovation projects that took up most of the weekend and I feel like a bus took the scenic route over my face. Let’s all get the coffee flowing as we gain some steam towards this year’s draft. We’re just 19 days away!

Of course, use this thread as you see fit!

And now for today’s links.

The Chargers signed WR/KR DeAndre Carter (Chargers.com)

Former Rams linebacker Troy Reeder is staying in L.A. after signing with the Chargers (Chargers Wire)

An updated look at the Chargers offensive depth chart (Chargers Wire)

Is the Chargers 2022 defense better than the Rams’ in 2020? (Bolt Beat)

Jordan Reid mocks all 262 picks in this year’s draft (ESPN+)

Calais Campbell is returning to the Ravens for two more years (ESPN)

Ranking the NFL’s divisions by their quarterback talent (CBS Sports)

Chad Reuter’s latest four-round mock draft (NFL.com)

Who are the five most-difficult draft prospects to evaluate in this year’s draft? (NFL.com)

The Bills will receive $600 million for their new stadium (Pro Football Talk)