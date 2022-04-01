April Fool’s: 13 Chargers headlines that totally could never, never happen

Today is April 1st which means it’s International “Don’t get got!” Day, otherwise known as April Fool’s Day.

It’s one of the worst days for the media as you just never quite know if that trusty source of information is deciding to get in on the fun of the holiday, or if they’re actually reporting on fact. I think most people want to think they’re immune to today’s traps, but I’ll tell you right now, you’re probably wrong.

Just ask NFL insider Ian Rapoport what he thinks about the holiday:

Deleted my original tweet. Update: April Fools isn’t funny. https://t.co/FaNcv1CEde — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 1, 2022

So today, we’re not going to be doing anything crazy, but we still want to have a bit of fun. Our Buffalo Bills sister site, Buffalo Ramblings, does an annual April Fool’s article where they list a bunch of insane and totally “unbelievable” headlines that couldn’t POSSIBLY be real.

I decided to take inspiration from that and roll out my own batch of totally unbelievable and totally “wouldn’t ever happen”-type headlines.

I hope you enjoy!