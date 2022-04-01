Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack both land top-10 odds to win 2022 Defensive Player of the Year

This week, I’ve been hitting on a lot of odds/gambling numbers in regards to the Chargers and their players. If you’ve enjoyed it, then good! If you have found it annoying at all, then I apologize but I’ve got one more before we hit the weekend!

DraftKings Sportsbook recently dropped their opening odds for this upcoming season’s Defensive Player of the Year honor. Among the top-10, the Chargers managed to place two players in Joey Bosa and his new running mate, Khalil Mack.

Bosa comes in tied with fellow former Buckeye Chase Young at +2000, good for the fourth-best odds. Mack comes in right behind Bosa at +2500, tied with the Bills’ Von Miller and the Vikings’ Danielle Hunter.

Ahead of Bosa and Mack are the Browns’ Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald of the Rams, and last year’s winner of the award, T.J. Watt, all of which sit at +700 odds. Micah Parsons of the Cowboys currently has +1000 while Bosa’s brother, Nick, sits at +1500.

While these odds are fun to see in the moment, the reality is that Bosa has some serious ground to cover if he hopes to break into the upper-echelon of this award conversation.

Through six seasons, his career high in sacks is just 12.5. His brother is coming off a career year with 15.5 sacks and Garrett also just set a new high mark with 16 sacks a year ago. Besides those two, Watt just tied the NFL record for sacks in a single season with 22.5. That’s literally 10 more than Bosa’s best season. Just insane.

Mack’s presence on the other side of the line should help this season, but Bosa will have to figure out what that missing piece is that will help unlock his play to another level.

Fullback on Joey Bosa?! That’s cute pic.twitter.com/17gjaIF3tK — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) October 6, 2021

