Chargers Daily Links: Which remaining in-house free agent should the Chargers bring back?

Good morning, Chargers fans!

There are still a handful of former Chargers out there on the free agency market and this morning, I want to hear your thoughts on which player(s) you’d still like to see the Chargers bring back for another go-round.

For me, I don’t understand how they have yet to bring back Andre Roberts. In his short time with the Chargers, he was arguably the best returner the team has had over the past decade. I mean, the guy recorded the first kickoff return for a touchdown for the Chargers since the 2012 season. He’s still only a pair of seasons removed from leading the league in kick return average. He’s got plenty of juice left in the tank. Forget the fumble against the Raiders. I’d take Roberts back on the team yesterday.

#Chargers Kick Return DVOA rank by year:



2021: 7.7 (3rd)

2020: -4.5 (25th)

2019: -3.3 (28th)

2018: -3.2 (26th)

2017: -3.9 (26th)



The key difference between 2021 and previous years?



Andre Roberts pic.twitter.com/0KLA4dPkKI — Austin Mitchell (@A_Mitchell4) March 31, 2022

If you agree with my thoughts, let me know below. Otherwise, tell me about which former Chargers you’d like to see return to the team in 2022.

