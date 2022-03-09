Chargers Daily Links: Mike Williams extension reaction thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Yesterday was by the far the biggest day of NFL news since the Super Bowl and you’d be lying if you said the day’s event did not catch you off guard to some degree.

First, the Packers are reportedly making Aaron Rodgers the highest paid player in NFL history while the Seahawks are sending Russell Wilson to the Broncos in exchange for a massive haul that includes three players and five draft picks.

But if that wasn’t enough, the Chargers got in on the action by signing Mike Williams to a three-year, $20 million extension to keep him in the fold for the remainder of Justin Herbert’s rookie contract. He’s now the fourth-highest paid wide receiver in the NFL and the Chargers are hoping his career year in 2021 isn’t anywhere close to his peak.

This morning, let’s just keep the conversation going around Williams and his new contract. How are we feeling about it after a night’s sleep? Any different from 16 hours ago? Still feeling good? Maybe some of you are still a bit frustrated? Let me know how you’re all doing below.

And now for today’s links.

