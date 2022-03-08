Broncos sending massive haul for Seattle QB Russell Wilson

BLOCKBUSTER!

In a massive deal, the Broncos are sending three players and five total draft picks to Seattle in return for quarterback Russell Wilson. After years of struggling at the position, Denver finally finds another veteran in hopes of returning back to those glory years of the early 2010’s.

The Broncos players that are headed out to the west coast are reportedly quarterback Drew Lock, defensive tackle Shelby Harris, and former first-round tight end Noah Fant. Denver will also be sending two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a fifth-round pick.

Seattle will be sending an extra fourth-round pick alongside Wilson.

Trade package:



Seattle gets QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DL Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick.



Denver gets Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

After this trade, the quartet of quarterbacks in the AFC West will now include Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, Derek Carr, and Wilson, making this division arguably one of the wealthiest in the NFL in terms of quarterback talent.

This past season, Wilson started 14 games, the first season of his 10-year career that he did not start every game of the regular season. Those missed games showed as he threw for a career-low 3,113 yards with 25 touchdowns, his lowest since the 2016 season (21). At the same time, his six interceptions were the second-lowest of his career.

In Denver, Wilson will have the pleasure of throwing to a wide receiver trio of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Tim Patrick. Promising second-year running back back Javonte Williams will also be a nice player for him to lean on in regards to the rushing attack.

In the comments below, give me all of your reactions to this deal. How much does this push Denver up into the hierarchy of the division? Are they now a top-two team? Still in the bottom two? Let me know what you all think.