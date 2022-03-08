Chargers sign Mike Williams to 3-year, $60 million extension

After much speculation about whether or not the Chargers will bring back their WR1 from the 2021 season, the news finally dropped.

Per Adam Schefter, the Chargers are signing Mike Williams to a three-year, $60 million contract extension that will include $40 million guaranteed with $28 million coming in year one. His yearly average of $20 million puts him right up under his teammate Keenan Allen ($20.25 million) and also tied him with Amari Cooper — for the moment — as the league’s fourth-highest paid receiver.

Chargers and WR Mike Williams reached agreement on a three-year, $60 million deal that includes $40 million guaranteed and $28 million in year one, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

Williams capitalized this past season with a monster year that included career highs of 76 receptions and 1,146 yards. His nine touchdowns were his highest total since he scored 10 during the 2018 campaign.

After struggling to stay healthy during his 2017 rookie season, Williams’ role and impact has only grown over the past four seasons. When looking at his career numbers, it’s not a surprise that the Chargers’ overall record has gone the way of Williams’ production. The 2018 playoff run came on the back of his 11-touchdown season while this past season was spurred on by his most-productive campaign yet.

We’ll update this post when more contract details are reported.