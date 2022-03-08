2022 NFL Franchise Tag Tracker: Top available tight ends staying home

With the open tampering period beginning in less than a week, franchise tags are coming down hard for teams looking to retain the services of some of the top young talent on their teams.

To make this easier on everyone not trying to receive dozens of notification alerts via Twitter, I’ll be keeping track of all the tagged players below. This will also be a handy tool when it comes to keeping track of potential free agents that are still available for the Chargers to consider signing.

So far, a trio of top tight ends that were set to hit the market have been tagged in David Njoku, Mike Gesicki, and Dalton Schultz. Another potential signing could have been wide receiver Chris Godwin, but he also just landed the tag from the Bucs after a year cut short due to injury.

So far, six players have been tagged with plenty of players still left to keep an eye on in the coming days.

Franchise Tag Tracker

TE David Njoku, Browns

Source: The #Browns tagged TE David Njoku. The first one. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2022

TE Mike Gesicki, Dolphins

Dolphins have placed the franchise tag on TE Mike Gesicki, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

OT Orlando Brown Jr., Chiefs

The #Chiefs have officially franchise tagged OT Orlando Brown, source said. That’s three so far. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2022

TE Dalton Schultz, Cowboys

The #Cowboys are franchise tagging TE Dalton Schultz, source said, keeping another playmaker in the fold. Coming off his best season, Schultz now is locked in for 2022 with a long-term deal the hope in the future. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

WR Chris Godwin, Buccaneers

Source: The #Bucs are franchise tagging WR Chris Godwin. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

S Jessie Bates, Bengals