2022 NFL Franchise Tag Tracker: Top available tight ends staying home

Check out all the players who won’t be hitting the market for at least another year.

By Michael Peterson
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns

With the open tampering period beginning in less than a week, franchise tags are coming down hard for teams looking to retain the services of some of the top young talent on their teams.

To make this easier on everyone not trying to receive dozens of notification alerts via Twitter, I’ll be keeping track of all the tagged players below. This will also be a handy tool when it comes to keeping track of potential free agents that are still available for the Chargers to consider signing.

So far, a trio of top tight ends that were set to hit the market have been tagged in David Njoku, Mike Gesicki, and Dalton Schultz. Another potential signing could have been wide receiver Chris Godwin, but he also just landed the tag from the Bucs after a year cut short due to injury.

So far, six players have been tagged with plenty of players still left to keep an eye on in the coming days.

Franchise Tag Tracker

  • TE David Njoku, Browns
  • TE Mike Gesicki, Dolphins
  • OT Orlando Brown Jr., Chiefs
  • TE Dalton Schultz, Cowboys
  • WR Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
  • S Jessie Bates, Bengals

