2022 NFL Franchise Tag Tracker: Davante Adams is back with the Pack

With the open tampering period beginning in less than a week, franchise tags are coming down hard for teams looking to retain the services of some of the top young talent on their teams.
To make this easier on everyone not trying to receive dozens of notification alerts via Twitter, I’ll be keeping track of all the tagged players below. This will also be a handy tool when it comes to keeping track of potential free agents that are still available for the Chargers to consider signing.
So far, a trio of top tight ends that were set to hit the market have been tagged in David Njoku, Mike Gesicki, and Dalton Schultz. Another potential signing could have been wide receiver Chris Godwin, but he also just landed the tag from the Bucs after a year cut short due to injury.
So far, six players have been tagged with plenty of players still left to keep an eye on in the coming days.
Franchise Tag Tracker
- OT Cam Robinson, Jaguars
- WR Davante Adams, Packers
Packers place franchise tag on WR Davante Adams. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/6S4xCi6ppv— NFL (@NFL) March 8, 2022
- TE David Njoku, Browns
Source: The #Browns tagged TE David Njoku. The first one.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2022
- TE Mike Gesicki, Dolphins
Dolphins have placed the franchise tag on TE Mike Gesicki, per league source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022
- OT Orlando Brown Jr., Chiefs
The #Chiefs have officially franchise tagged OT Orlando Brown, source said. That’s three so far.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2022
- TE Dalton Schultz, Cowboys
The #Cowboys are franchise tagging TE Dalton Schultz, source said, keeping another playmaker in the fold. Coming off his best season, Schultz now is locked in for 2022 with a long-term deal the hope in the future.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022
- WR Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
Source: The #Bucs are franchise tagging WR Chris Godwin.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022
- S Jessie Bates, Bengals
The Bengals place franchise tag on S Jessie Bates. (via @RapSheet)— NFL (@NFL) March 7, 2022
: Steve Luciano/AP
