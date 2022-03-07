Chargers have met with Michigan EDGE David Ojabo

It’s day two of the NFL Combine and we’ve got another confirmed meeting between a player and the Chargers. This time, it’s Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo.

During Ojabo’s media availability this morning, he mentioned the Chargers as a team he’s met with thus far before throwing out some praise for the superstar pass rusher, Joey Bosa. Ojabo called Bosa a “great player” and noted how ideal it would be to be “surrounded by greatness” should he end up donning the powder blues by the end of the draft.

Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo said he’s met with the #Chargers and had high praise for Joey Bosa #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/H57zH5Rin6 — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) March 4, 2022

Uchenna Nwosu, the current bookend to Bosa on the defensive front, is set to be a free agent when things kick off in a little over a week but it’s not likely the former second-round pick will be wearing different colors in 2022. Nwosu truly came into his own down the stretch of the 2021 season and he showed to be a key player in Brandon Staley’s 3-4 defense.

But could that stop the Chargers from drafting another edge rusher, especially in the first round? The honest answer is yes, but we don’t quite know just how much value Staley holds at that position. With second-year pass rusher Chris Rumph also in the mix, using a first-round pick on the position does seem quite unlikely.

The 6’4, 250-pound Ojabo ran a 4.55 in the forty and jumped 35 inches in the vertical this past Saturday. In his final year at Michigan — his lone as a starter — Ojabo collected 35 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, three pass breakups, and five forced fumbles. In all, he played just 20 games at the college level.