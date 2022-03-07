Chargers Daily Links: Who had your favorite performance at this year’s combine?

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The 2022 NFL Combine concluded on Sunday with cornerbacks and safeties rounding out the four-day event in Indianapolis. Each day included plenty of “Wow!” performances that will keep analysts and scouts talking all the way up until next month’s draft.

With that in mind, I want to hear about all of your favorite combine performances from this past week. They can be specific to players you believe the Chargers should target, or maybe you just need to gush about another prospect that absolutely blew you away.

For me, I don’t know how you beat Jordan Davis’ performance. I mean, a 4.78 forty yard dash at 341 pounds is just...unreal...to say the least. His teammates Travon Walker and Devonte Wyatt also put on stellar performances and the Chargers would be lucky to draft either of the three, in my opinion.

So let me know about your favorites prospect performances in the comments below and, if you also feel the need, let me know who bummed you out the most with their time in Indy, as well.

And now for today’s links.

Hayley Elwood analyzes what draft writers have had to say about the Chargers in recent mock drafts (Chargers.com)

Check out Brandon Staley’s appearance on the Pat McAfee Show over the weekend (Chargers.com)

Why Trent MCDuffie should be on the Chargers’ wish list for the first round (Chargers Wire)

Three former Chargers that would have thrived under Brandon Staley (Bolt Beat)

The Chiefs are using the franchise tag on Orlando Brown (Bleacher Report)

What positions should every NFL team upgrade this offseason? (ESPN+)

Potential trade offers for Aaron Rodgers (CBS Sports)

Winners and losers of day four of the NFL Combine (NFL.com)

Tyrann Mathieu is expected to hit the market this offseason (Pro Football Talk)

How are the Cowboys going to handle their numerous free agent decisions? (ESPN)