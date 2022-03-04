Chargers Daily Links: Holy speed, Batman

Good morning, Chargers fans! A big ol’ TGIF to you all!

Holy smokes. Did all of you see the wide receivers run yesterday? Over eight prospects at the position ran a sub-4.4 in what analysts are calling the fastest class of receivers in draft history. Baylor’s Tyquan Thornton (6’2, 181) ran the fastest time of the day with a 4.28. Ohio State’s dynamic duo of Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave ran 4.38 and 4.39, respectively.

Another receiver I have liked a whole lot is North Dakota State’s Christian Watson. At 6’4 and 208 pounds, Watson ran a remarkable 4.36 while also jumping 38 1⁄ 2 inches in the vertical and 136 inches in the broad.

In an offseason where the Chargers must get faster at receiver, this is shaping up to be an excellent draft to find a burner that isn’t going to cost you a first or second-round pick. A lot of these receivers will be available in the middle rounds so it’s up to Tom Telesco to find the right spot to select one of these standouts.

Let me know what you all thought of yesterday’s combine performances, as well as which prospects you are excited to watch this evening amongst the offensive lineman and running backs.

And now for today links.

