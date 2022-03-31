Chargers, Cowboys in discussions to hold joint practices in California

Over the years, the Chargers have normally enjoyed joint training camp practices with the likes of the cross-town Rams and the Saints. This past season, the 49ers came to town which presented an excellent opportunity for the Bolts to go up against some of the best young talent in the league, such as tight end George Kittle and Joey Bosa’s younger brother, Nick.

This year, a new franchise may be making the trip out to California to practice with the Chargers and that club is reportedly the Cowboys.

Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, both teams are currently in discussions about joint practices that would take place on the west coast. As of now, Gehlken reports the location is likely to be Costa Mesa.

Cowboys and Chargers are in discussions to practice together this summer in California, likely Costa Mesa, sources said. https://t.co/HdyXHk8tsS — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 30, 2022

The Cowboys were on the Chargers’ schedule this past season where they snuck out a 20-17 victory in week two. If you don’t recall, that was one of the first games where the Bolts got called for an illegal shift, voiding a touchdown that ultimately ended up being the difference in the final score.

So, it’s likely that more than a few Chargers players wouldn’t mind the chance to suit up against the Cowboys once more, despite it being in a practice session. Ahead of what should be a big year for the franchise, getting the chance to be on the field with the likes of Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Zack Martin, and Micah Parsons could pay some major dividends before the regular season arrives.