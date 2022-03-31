Joey Bosa earns best odds to lead AFC West in sacks in 2022

When the Chargers traded for Khalil Mack earlier this month, they gave Joey Bosa the best pass-rushing bookend he’s ever played with in his career. No shade to peal Melvin Ingram, but Khalil Mack is still freakin’ Khalil Mack.

Now with Mack rightfully demanding his own attention while on the field, opposing offenses can no longer double and triple-team Bosa in same manner the’ve done over the past few seasons. That means we could rightfully expect a career year from the big bear in a number of statistics, the biggest one of which is obviously sacks.

Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, they dropped recently dropped some odds on which defensive player will lead the AFC West in sacks during this upcoming season. Unsurprisingly, the addition of Mack sent Bosa rocketing up the list where he currently sits with +200 odds to pace the division in quarterback takedowns.

The Chiefs’ Chris Jones is currently a distant second at +500. Mack is also right up there, as well, with +600 odds. That puts him in a three-way tie for fourth in the division alongside Denver’s Bradley Chubb and the Raiders’ Chandler Jones, while still behind Maxx Crosby who sits third with +550 odds. The rest of the top eight is rounded out with Frank Clark and Randy Gregory, both of whom have +1000 odds to lead the division in sacks.

Through his first six seasons in the NFL, Bosa has only reached a single-season high of 12.5 sacks that came during his sophomore campaign back in 2017. In total, he has four seasons with double-digit sacks, including 10.5 this past season.

After starting slow to begin his first year in a new system, Bosa finished strong by notching a sack in seven of the final nine games of the season. He unfortunately never achieved a multi-sack game, but I’ve got a pretty good feeling there will be more than one of those coming in 2022.

Let me know what you think of these odds below!

Joey Bosa's 92.6 Pass Rush Grade since 2016 is second among Edges in that span pic.twitter.com/6Ynt46jQ51 — PFF LA Chargers (@PFF_Chargers) March 29, 2022

