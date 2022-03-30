Chargers Daily Links: NFL approves OT changes for postseason play

Good morning, Chargers fans!

This week, the NFL approved changes to the league’s overtime structure that will allow both teams to have at least one possession in extra time. The rest of overtime will look roughly the same as it will become sudden death should the game remain tied after both initial possessions Lastly, if the team kicking off to begin the overtime period should force a safety of any kind, they will be the winners.

Such a change is likely viewed as a positive step forward by most around the NFL, but the league is taking this one slow. As of now, these changes will only affect overtime during the postseason. Regular season overtimes will still follow the current structure.

NEW PLAYOFF OVERTIME RULES pic.twitter.com/OMJ0cYSih1 — NFL (@NFL) March 29, 2022

This morning, I want to hear all of your thoughts on these new changes. Are they good for the game? Bad for it? Do you want to see these changes stretch into the regular season? Let me know below.

And now for today’s links.

