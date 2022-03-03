Former Chargers offensive lineman Shane Olivea dies at 40

Shane Olivea, a four-year starter at right tackle for the Chargers and two-time All-Big Ten performer at Ohio State, passed away Thursday at the age of 40. The news broke on social media via several of Oilvea’s former college teammates.

Saddened by the news of the passing of Shane Olivea.

Shane was an absolute beast on the gridiron. A super cool soul during our time at The Ohio State.

Life’s precious & this news hurts my soul on many levels.

Prayers to his family, friends & loved ones.

“Rest up Champ.” #71 #70 pic.twitter.com/UdVDTlcVdc — Cie Grant (@CieGrant) March 3, 2022

Prior to being selecting selected by the Chargers in the seventh round of the 2004 NFL draft, Olivea helped lead the Buckeyes to the national title over Miami in the 2003 Fiesta Bowl.

Over his four years in San Diego, Olivea went on to start 57 of the 60 total games he played in. After starting all 16 games as a rookie, the 6’5, 310-pound lineman was named to the All-Rookie Team by Pro Football Weekly. Olivea’s play up front was key in some of LaDainian Tomlinson’s most-productive seasons, including his record-breaking 2006 season where he set the NFL record for rushing and total touchdowns in a single season.

Following a short stint with the Giants in 2008, Olivea spent the 2010 and 2011 seasons as a member of the Florida Tuskers and Virginia Destroyers of the United Football League, respectfully.

Olivea returned to Ohio State in 2015 to finish his degree. He graduated in 2016 with plans of becoming a coach.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Shane’s friends and loved ones.