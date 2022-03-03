4 Players to watch for on Day 1 of the NFL Combine

Tight ends, wide receivers, and quarterbacks taking the field for a o

Of all the positions taking the field today, only the wideout group holds a player that the Chargers may spend their first-round pick on. So when it comes to the majority of the prospects I discuss below, it’s with the intention that I believe the Bolts will use a late day two, likely a day-three pick on them come April.

With that said, here are four players I’ll be keeping an eye on during today’s opening day of the combine.

TE Chase Allen - Iowa State

Allen is the lesser-known tight end of the Iowa State duo attending this year’s combine. At the same time, he’s the taller of the two at a massive 6’7 and 250 pounds. While teammate Charlie Kolar is being viewed as the better prospect due to his pass-catching acumen, Allen was the bigger contributor of the two in helping Cyclone back Breece Hall rack up just under 4,000 rushing yards over the past three seasons.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares Allen to the Raiders’ Foster Moreau and calls him a “tough-nosed” inline tight end who should see his stock rise in a class full of pass-catching “F” tight ends.

He caught 74 passes 810 yards and six touchdowns over his five-year career for Iowa State.

Purdy puts it right on the money to Chase Allen @CycloneFB adds to their lead in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/124FgKVK4e — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2021

TE Isaiah Likely - Coastal Carolina

Likely was a big component in turning around the Coast Carolina program as a big-time playmaker for the Chanticleers. At 6’4 and 241 pounds, Likely is on the leaner side of the position and will need a year or two to get adjusted to the rigors of being an NFL run blocker.

But immediately as a rookie, you’re getting a slippery, YAC-oriented pass-catcher who hauled in four career touchdowns of over 50 yards. As a senior, Likely caught 59 passes for 912 yards and 12 touchdowns. He ended his four-year career with 133 receptions, 2,050 yards, and 27 total touchdowns.

Expect Likely to test among the best of his position today.

Isaiah Likely's 1,513 receiving yards since 2020 are the most by a Tight End in college football



via @ESPNCFB pic.twitter.com/YADrEcJK7x — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 2, 2022

WR Christian Watson - North Dakota State

After showing out against top talent at this year’s Senior Bowl, it’s finally time to see if Watson’s dominance in Mobile can transfer over to Indianapolis. The 6’4, 208-pounder has massive mitts (10 1/8”) with 32 1/2-inch arm length that help him to win above the rim and snag passes in contested situations.

Watson was almost unguardable during one-on-ones at the Senior Bowl where he showed some pretty insane agility as he broke off defenders consistently in the red zone. He also showed plenty of deep speed while at NDSU and today’s the day we finally get to see if he’s the real deal athletically or if it was just the lower quality of play around him at the FCS level that made him look so dominant.

This is why you get excited about Christian Watson (WR, NDSU #1); he’s got the goods.



Little jab step inside, little jab outside, gets the DB to turn his back, pushes inside leverage and that’s all she wrote. Fires up the jets, tracks down the moon ball over the shoulder and pic.twitter.com/Ve7tOXjJvc — EJ Snyder (@thedraftsmanFB) March 3, 2022

WR Treylon Burks - Arkansas

This is probably the only receiver the Chargers could select in the first round that wouldn’t have me upset to some degree. I am of the mindset that this team needs better trench players on either side of the ball so that’s what I’d like to see in the first and second rounds, but man, have you seen Burks’ film? It’s just insane. He officially measured in on Thursday morning at 6’2 and 225 pounds with 9 7/8-inch hands and an arm length of 33 1⁄ 2 inches.

Burks is expected to run somewhere in the mid 4.4s which may cement his status even further as this year’s top wideout in the class.

The big wideout ended his Arkansas career with 2,399 yards and 18 touchdowns. All 18 scores came in the past two seasons while all but 475 of his yards came in that same span, as well. Burks told the media on Wednesday that he wants to mimic his game after Deebo Samuel which should be incredibly scary as the former has about three inches and 10 pounds on the latter.