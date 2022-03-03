Justin Herbert opens with 4th-best odds to win 2022 MVP

After a record-breaking 5,000-yard passing season from Justin Herbert, it should be no surprise that expectations for the third-year quarterback will be as high as they’ve ever been heading into the 2022.

And it’s not just from Chargers fans, either. According to DraftKings Sportsbooks, Herbert has opened up their 2022-2023 MVP predictions with the fourth-best odds to win the honor (+1000). He sits behind only the Josh Allen (+700), Patrick Mahomes (+750), and Aaron Rodgers (+800).

The rest of the top ten is made up of Joe Burrow (+1200), Dak Prescott (+1400), Matthew Stafford (+1400), Kyler Murray (+1800), Russell Wilson (+2500), and Lamar Jackson (+2800).

With Tom Brady out of the NFL (for now) and Aaron Rodgers one more year into his 30’s, the window for Justin Herbert to win MVP will get a little bit wider should his team also take an additional step forward in their second year under Brandon Staley. His biggest competition will remain Mahomes and Allen, but here’s to hoping the ever-changing tide continues to shift in the Chargers’ favor.

What do you all think of the Herbert’s odds to win next year’s MVP? Did DraftKings get the odds correct? Should anyone be higher/lower? Let me know below.