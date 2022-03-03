Chargers Daily Links: QBs, TEs, WRs take the field in Indy as 2022 combine commences

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The 2022 NFL Combine officially kicks off today in Indianapolis as the tight ends, quarterbacks, and wide receivers from this draft class take the field.Unlike past combines, prospects will have their measureables taken, bench press, and perform their on-field drills all in the same day.

Before this year, prospects would bench on the prior day to on-field work. This was a major point of contention when it came to the group of NFL agents threatening a boycott of the event last month. Due to the physically taxing nature of the bench test, many deemed it far too dangerous for players to exert themselves in that fashion only to go perform intense running and jumping tests just hours later.

However, after the NFL relaxed its’ restrictions on what personnel (medical/training) could enter the secured areas, the threat of boycott quickly evaporated.

Without anything else standing in the way, one of the most-exciting events of the offseason is set to get underway later today.

In the comments below, let me know which prospects you’ll be watching closely today in Indy. With both tight ends and wideouts performing, more than one future Chargers could be out there!

And now for today’s links.

