Chargers 2022 win total opens at O/U 10 following first wave of free agency

The Chargers have put their money where their mouth is this offseason and nothing shines a bigger light on that fact than the team’s two biggest offseason acquisitions.

First, the team acquired All-Pro edge rusher Khalil Mack from the Bears in exchange for a 2022 second-round pick and a six-rounder next year. Mack reunites with Brandon Staley who coached his position in Chicago. Secondly, they used a good chunk of their available cap space to sign former Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson. Jackson has 17 interceptions over the past two seasons and will vastly improve a secondary that was throttled by injuries a season ago.

When you add in the pair of signings to reinforce the interior of the defensive line (Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson), the Chargers defense is looking like a whole new unit.

Those moves, paired with the notion that Justin Herbert is only going to get better in his third season, puts the Chargers in a place with lofty expectations for the 2022 season. To no surprise, those expectations are reflected in the latest over/unders at DraftKings Sportsbook for 2022 win totals.

As of this week, the Chargers sit with an over/under of 10. That ties them with the Broncos who also open at 10, while the Raiders are in the basement (8.5) and the Chiefs sit on top (11).

An over/under of 10 puts the Chargers in third for AFC teams as the Chiefs and Bills (11.5) are the only two clubs with a higher total. The Bengals join the Chargers and Broncos at 10 wins, as well.

Let me know what you all think of these numbers, as well as whether or not you believe this to be too high or too low as we head into this upcoming season.

