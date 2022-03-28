Chargers Daily Links: Monday Open Thread, Thoughts on Stephen Anderson

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Just going to use an open thread for this morning as we slow roll back into another week in the NFL.

My lone thought this morning is that, despite having signed Gerald Everett, I would still love to see the Chargers bring back Stephen Anderson. He essentially has been playing a similar role to what Everett will do in this offense and it’d be convenient to have two players with that skillset. Being able to keep the offense moving without having to adapt to personnel on the field is always a plus in today’s NFL. With two young guys sitting behind Everett, it’d also be nice to have a veteran presence who isn’t going into his first season with the team.

Anyways, this are my quick thoughts this morning. Feel free to let me know what you think of the matter, as well as feel free to discuss anything else that may be on your minds!

And now for today’s links.

Michael Davis answers questions from a Popeyes bucket (Chargers.com)

The latest edition of 10 Insights with new defensive tackle Austin Johnson (Chargers.com)

Chargers free agent tracker (Chargers Wire)

The Chargers are not bringing back Kyzir White (Bolt Beat)

Top-20 free agents in 2022 (ESPN+)

The Chiefs are signing former Bucs running back Ronald Jones (ESPN)

Ranking the AFC following the Tyreek Hill trade (CBS Sports)

Jarvis Landry is seeking over $20 million a year for his next contract (Bleacher Report)

Greatest touchdowns ever scored by linemen (NFL.com)

A new four-round mock draft (NFL.com)