LB Kyzir White signs one-year deal with Eagles

Two weeks into this year’s free agency and linebacker Kyzir White finally has a home for the 2020 season. Unfortunately, that home isn’t with the Chargers.

On Saturday morning, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that White is signing a one-year contract worth up to $5 million with the Eagles.

The #Eagles are signing LB Kyzir White and giving him a 1-year deal worth up to $5M, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2022

The former fourth-round pick in 2018 out of West Virginia was a converted safety who earned a starting job with the Bolts as a rookie. After several years of unfortunate injury luck, White broke out in 2021 under Brandon Staley as one of the unquestioned leaders of the Chargers defense. He finished his final season in Los Angeles with 144 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

White signing elsewhere for only $5 million is quite the surprise. After showing he was obviously the best linebacker on the team, you would have thought the Bolts would make him one of their priority in-house free agents to re-sign. But this move likely shows us just how much sway Staley has on roster construction, while also showing how little he values the linebacker position within his defense if he’s content going into the 2022 season with Drue Tranquill and Kenneth Murray leading the way.