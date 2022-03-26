The Lightning Round Podcast #266: 2022 Draft Show - CBs, Safeties & Signing Gerald Everett

The Lightning Round draft podcast is back with the NFL draft profiles and on this show the guys cover the cornerbacks and safeties in the 2022 draft class. Before they get to that they talk about the Chargers new Free Agent signings of long snapper Josh Harris, punter JK Scott and new Tight End Gerald Everett. Then they go over some of the top prospects, list their personal Top 5, also give some sleepers and possible fits for the Chargers including what round they begin looking for these positions in the draft. The corners they cover on this show are:
Derek Stingley Jr – LSU
Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner – Cincinnati
Andrew Booth Jr. – Clemson
Kaiir Elam – Florida
Trent McDuffie – Washington
The safeties they cover on this show are:
