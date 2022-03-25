Chargers Daily Links: Friday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Happy Friday to you all!

As many of you probably saw, the Chiefs replaced Tyreek Hill on Thursday with another speedster in former Packer Marquez Valdez-Scantling. He’s quite a bit taller/bigger than Hill at 6’4 but he’s not necessarily the same home-run threat that Kansas City had before. He’ll certainly take advantage of relaxed coverage when going deep, but he’s not nearly as effective in the short to intermediate areas of the field.

As long as the Chargers secondary stays fundamentally sound, I’m not all that worried about this addition by Kansas City.

This morning, let me know what you all think of the MVS signing in KC and whether you think it moves the needle at all for Patrick Mahomes and that offense. Other than that, feel free to discuss whatever may be on your minds in the comments below.

And now for today’s links.

