Ranking the top receiver trios in the AFC West

This has got to be one of, if not, the craziest NFL offseason I have ever seen.

So many big-time names have been moved and the landscape of the league is almost unrecognizable from this time a year ago. The division that seems to have had the biggest shake up in recent weeks has got to be the AFC West.

Seriously. Every team has changed dramatically. Most have been in a positive way, but the Chiefs...I can’t say it’s been a good offseason for them. They just traded Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins in exchange for a haul of five draft picks. While those picks could turn into even more playmakers, there’s also a chance none of them come close to the value of a receiver that was the closest thing to being uncoverable.

After such a massive move in the division, I thought it’d be a good time to rank the top wide receiver trios in the AFC West following the exodus of Hill.

1.) Las Vegas Raiders - Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Bryan Edwards

Combined 2021 stats: 260 receptions, 3,162 yards, 23 touchdowns

With the addition of Adams this offseason, there’s no way the Raiders weren’t taking the top spot in a list such as this. They added arguably the best receiver in the NFL to a wideout group that already possesses a 100-catch/1,000-yard player in Renfrow. Add in the young, big-bodied Edwards and you’ve got the making of a phenomenal trio that any team would love to have.

If the Raiders are as pass-happy in 2022 as they were this past season, I wouldn’t be surprised if Derek Carr leads the league in passing yards.

Who knew this would be the last TD pass Davante Adams would ever catch from Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/kgDLLrm3CF — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) March 18, 2022

2.) Los Angeles Chargers - Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Josh Palmer

Combined 2021 stats: 215 receptions, 2,637 yards, 19 touchdowns

Williams broke out for a career year in 2021 and turned that into a massive three-year, $60 million contract that keeps him with the Chargers for the foreseeable future. His pairing with Allen — a walking 100 & 1,000 receiver — instantly puts them near the top of the division. In fact, the Adams deal is really the only thing keeping this group from being the bonafide number one trio.

Like the Raiders, the Bolts also have a young wideout who showed plenty of promise during his rookie season in Palmer. If he’s able to take another step forward in 2022, he’ll help round out one of the most physically-imposing wideout trios in the NFL.

3.) Denver Broncos - Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick

Combined 2021 stats: 149 receptions, 1,977 yards, seven touchdowns

Speaking of physical wideouts, the Broncos have themselves a very intimidating group, size-wise, as well. The biggest difference between these three and a group like the Chargers’ is that the latter has produced (or has had a competent quarterback, at least) in recent years while the former has struggled to put up numbers with the likes of Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater.

With a pair of 6’4 receivers in Sutton and Patrick, new Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson should have himself a fun time laying up his passes to those two who have more than enough physicality to bring them down in contested situations.

A Seattle WR has finished top-five in red-zone targets for three straight seasons.



Courtland Sutton finished 9th in RZ targets and 1st in target rate inside the 10-yard line in 2019.



Welcome to double-digit TD life in 2022 Courtlandpic.twitter.com/AbWdj9NRKB — Andrew Erickson™ (@AndrewErickson_) March 8, 2022

4.) Kansas City Chiefs - Mecole Hardman, Juju Smith-Schuster, Byron Pringle

Combined 2021 stats: 116 receptions, 1,390 yards, seven touchdowns

This group absolutely plummets among the division groups following the trade that sent Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. Although the Chiefs signed former Pro Bowler Smith-Schuster, he missed all but five games a year ago and recorded just 129 receiving yards in those contests.

Hardman had some hype coming out of the draft several years ago due to his elite speed that many believed could pair well with Hill’s. Unfortunately, he hasn’t sniffed a breakout year since entering the NFL. The Chiefs also lost previous WR3 Demarcus Robinson this offseason which was another hit to a group that’s been one of the most productive over the past five years.

Pringle is a solid player that I really liked coming out of Kansas State a handful of years ago and it looks like he’s finally come into his own. He could be an underrated player on the Chiefs offense in 2022.