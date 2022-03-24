Chargers Daily Links: So long, Tyreek Hill!

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Yesterday brought fans in the AFC West some of the greatest news they’ve heard in quite some time — unless you’re a member of the Chiefs Kingdom, that is.

Tyreek Hill, the division’s best receiver over the past half decade, is now elsewhere. Kansas City traded him to the Dolphins in exchange for a haul of five draft picks, including their 2022 first and second-round picks.

However, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows for the Chargers secondary. Davante Adams was one of the many star players who migrated to the division so the talent at wideout in the AFC West roughly remains the same.

But, at least Adams knows how to get open without the use of Olympic-caliber speed. No longer can the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes simply run Hill horizontally for 45 yards to score from five yards out. No longer can the Chiefs use Hill’s speed to bait out pass interference calls from the refs.

Mahomes, while still a phenomenal quarterback, will likely seem a bit more human going forward. How much so, however, remains to be seen. After all, he still has Travis Kelce on his side.

At any rate, Hill is gone and I cannot state how incredible that sounds. In the comments below, tell me about your reaction to the news from Wednesday and what you may have done to celebrate the occasion!

And now for today’s links.

