Chargers Daily Links: Which available free agents would still fit the Chargers?

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The spark and flare of this year’s free agency period is calmed down quite a bit in recent days but there’s still quite a few notable players without a home for the 2022 season.

This morning, I want to hear about an available free agent that you believe would be a good fit with the Chargers. The team has roughly $8 million left in spending space while still needing to fill out some of the depth on the roster, meaning another big-time signing is likely not in their future.

Of the remaining 37 players on NFL.com’s list of the top-101 free agents for 2022, one guy near the bottom that I think could be signed for rather cheap is offensive tackle Riley Reiff. Reiff played right tackle in 12 games for the Bengals this past season before injuring his ankle and his absence during the Super Bowl was certainly felt by Joe Burrow as he seemingly ran for his life most of that game.

At 33 years old, Reiff is by no means a long-term answer, but rather a veteran presence that could be the team’s starter on the right side to begin the season before giving way to the job around midseason to the team’s (hopefully) first-round pick.

I likely wouldn’t sign him to anything more than $5-6 million per year, but that may be tough solely due to the premium position he plays. If the Chargers could make it happen, however, I’d be all for it.

So below, let me know which available free agents you’d like to see considered by the Chargers and why they’d be a good fit on this club.

And now for today’s links.

10 insights on Sebastian Joseph-Day (Chargers.com)

Top quotes from J.C. Jackson’s media availability (Chargers.com)

Alabama wideout Jameson Williams could be the speed the Bolts offense needs (Chargers Wire)

Ranking Justin Herbert among the AFC quarterbacks (Bolt Beat)

Free agency buzz for all 32 teams (ESPN)

The Rams are still interested in bringing back Odell Beckham Jr. (ESPN)

What have been the most-underrated free agent signings thus far? (CBS Sports)

Terron Armstead is signing with the Dolphins (NFL.com)

Just 37 players remain unsigned from NFL.com’s top-101 free agents of 2022 (NFL.com)

Arden Key is visiting the Ravens (Pro Football Talk)