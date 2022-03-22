Chargers Daily Links: Tuesday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

After 12 hours at the Dallas airport, including an emergency de-boarding stemming from severe thunderstorms and a nearby tornado, I finally got back home last night.

Man, does it feel good to be back.

For the sake of the extreme exhaustion I’m still battling, let’s just stick with another open thread this morning. Feel free to further discuss the signings of Gerald Everett and J.K. Scott and let me know how well you believe Everett fits in this vertical offense of the Chargers. I’ve always been a fan of players with notable YAC ability and the former Ram and Seahawks tight end seems to have that in spades.

I’m stoked to see how he can be utilized by this coaching staff.

And now for today’s link.

Three takeaways on Sebastian Joseph-Day and why he loves his fit with the Chargers (Chargers.com)

Chargers mock draft tracker 9.0 (Chargers.com)

AFC West Free Agency Tracker (Chargers Wire)

Matt Ryan trade could have ramifications on the Chargers’ draft plans (Bolt Beat)

Ranking the top-10 NFL offseason additions (CBS Sports)

A new mock draft from Mel Kiper (ESPN+)

The Cowboys brought back Jayron Kearse (NFL.com)

The Falcons signed Marcus Mariota to a two-year deal (NFL.com)

Leonard Fournette is re-signing with the Bucs (Pro Football Talk)

Deion Sanders faults the NFL for overlooking HBCUs in the draft (Pro Football Talk)