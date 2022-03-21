Chargers sign P J.K. Scott

After having one of the worst special teams units in the NFL over the past few seasons, the Chargers have already made several moves in hopes of turning around the group. Following the regular season finale, the team decided to part ways with Daris Swinton II after just one here. He was later replaced by Ryan Ficken, a longtime Vikings assistant that earned his first shot at leading special teams in 2021. Last week, the Chargers made another strong move when they signed 2021 Pro Bowl long snapper Josh Harris to a four-year contract.

On Monday, the team announced another strong addition to the special teams group as they have signed former 2018 fifth-round pick J.K. Scott. Scott was drafted out of Alabama by the Packers and mot recently spent the 2021 season with the Jaguars.

During his four years in the NFL thus far, Scott has played in 49 career games where he has a gross average of 44.5 yards per punt. During the 2020 season, Scott had a gross punting average of 45.5 yards which ranked second in Packers history for a single season. In three postseason games, he’s punted 13 times for an average of 43.6 yards.

What appears to be the most notable stat for J.K. Scott: Average hang time.



2018: 4.52 (1st)

2019: 4.47 (6th)

2020: 4.57 (1st)

2021: *4.74 (1st)



*only four attempts in 2021 https://t.co/hkglXxVJXy — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) March 21, 2022

The move officially erases any remaining chance of the Chargers re-signing former punter Ty Long, who was near the bottom of most statistic over the past two seasons.