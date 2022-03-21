Chargers Daily Links: Monday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

I’m currently across the country waiting to get back home from a long weekend so we’re just going to roll with an open thread today. I hope you all had a great weekend as well and you’re all excited for another week to come and go as we get closer to this year’s draft.

Feel free to discuss anything and everything that may be on your minds and I’ll see you all bright and early tomorrow.

And now for today’s links.

The Chargers signed former Rams and Seahawks tight end, Gerald Everett (NFL.com)

Brandon Staley talks Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson (Chargers.com)

Chargers scouting report on Miami wideout, Charleston Rambo (Chargers Wire)

Biggest weaknesses for the Chiefs, Raiders, and Broncos (Bolt Beat)

Best team fits for quarterback-needy clubs (ESPN+)

The Bengals signed La’El Collins (ESPN)

Top free agents left at each position (CBS Sports)

Could the Seahawks be in the running for Baker Mayfield? (Pro Football Talk)

The Falcons are taking trade offers on long-time quarterback, Matt Ryan (Bleacher Report)