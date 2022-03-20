Chargers sign TE Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers just made another free agent signing that figures to have a lot of impact on the look of the team this year, signing former Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams Tight End, Gerald Everett.

The #Chargers give Gerald Everett a 2 year, $12M deal worth up to $13.5M max, source said. $8M fully guaranteed. https://t.co/Y2nlHciqUK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2022

The Chargers get younger at the position with Jared Cook leaving, as well as more athletic. Everett is a player that has had a lot of hype and potential but failed to fully live up to that hype over his career. Coming to the Chargers gives Everett the best situation he’s had in his career so far.

Tom Telesco fell back into his comfort zone with this signing, allowing the free agent market to settle before signing a player in a position of need for slightly below the established market price. It’s not a big splash, but it makes the Chargers better and if Everett finally lives up to his hype, it makes the Chargers MUCH better.

Everett is 27 and brings a lower drop rate, better yards per catch, better EPA per play, and a better DVOA. All in all, this is a good, if not flashy signing.