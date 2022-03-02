Arkansas WR Treylon Burks has met with the Chargers

The Chargers currently have a big-bodied wideout with a propensity for the big-time play in Mike Williams. Unfortunately, his future with the team is still in limbo as the two sides continue deciding on whether or not Williams’ latest campaign puts his price tag outside of the Chargers’ comfort zone.

If the two sides don’t come together in time, Williams could be on his way out with the Chargers looking to replace his production via the draft or free agency.

Luckily for the Bolts, there’s a pretty good wideout with an insane combination of size and athleticism that could entice them forgo an offensive or defensive lineman in this draft.

That player could be Arkansas’ Treylon Burks. And the good news is that the Chargers have already done some homework on him. During Burks’ media availability on Wednesday morning, he mentioned the Chargers by name as one of the team’s he has met with thus far in the pre-draft process. The others he mentioned were the Falcons, Seahawks, and Dolphins, of only which the Falcons have a pick ahead of the Chargers at 17.

Burks says he’s met with the Falcons, Dolphins, Seahawks and Chargers. — Ryan McDowell (@RyanMc23) March 2, 2022

At 6’3 and over 225 pounds, it’s easy to see Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf when looking at the rocked-up Burks. However, take Metcalf’s straight-line speed and give it to a player with elite tackle-breaking strength and agility. That’s what teams could be getting in Burks.

At one point in his presser, Burks said he attempts to model his game after Deebo Samuel of the 49ers. Samuel is known for being a true do-it-all threat for San Francisco but he does it at 6’0 and 215 pounds. Now add three inches and 10-15 more pounds onto that. That’s the type of player Burks is striving to be.

In second tweet of the couplet below, you can see just how well Burks can move in the open field and churn out yards after the catch. He’ll be a threat to score from just about anywhere. In the first tweet, you can see just how much he produced against the Alabama defense, year-in and year-out one of the best units in the country.

Treylon Burks is elusive/productive after the catch. Can shake defenders.



See it here. Off coverage. Throw the quick smoke route. @NFLMatchup #Arkansas pic.twitter.com/Dj77H7hHap — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) February 24, 2022

In his final year at Arkansas, Burks finished with 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns on just 66 receptions. As a sophomore in 2020, he caught 51 passes for 820 yards and seven scores. Overall, he averaged 16.4 yards per reception over his three-year collegiate career.

On the ground, he also chipped in 222 yards and a score with a healthy career yards-per-carry of 5.8.

I know plenty of Chargers fans are sticking with the mindset that it’s a trench player or bust for the team this year, but I don’t think that’s the case at the moment. At least, not until the team officially decides what they’re doing with one of their most-impactful free agents.