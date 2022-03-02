The Lightning Round Podcast breakdown the upcoming 2022 defensive free agent class. They guys go through and handpick their personal favorites on defense and who they think are the best fits for the Chargers. They go down their Top 5 list, they explain each player’s market value and their personal philosophy with each position on defense when exploring the free agent market.
Filed under:
The Lightning Round Podcast #262: Top Defensive Free Agents
Garrett and Jamie talk about the best of the defensive free agent class.
Loading comments...