Chargers Daily Links: Wednesday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Tom Telesco spoke at the NFL combine on Tuesday and I plan to have my takeaways posted later today.

In the meantime, go ahead and use this as an open thread to discuss your thoughts on what was said in Indianapolis or anything else that may be on your minds.

Now for today’s links.

Reactions from the media regarding the Bolts’ 2021 season (Chargers.com)

Five things to know about Mike Hiestand (Chargers.com)

Four Andre Roberts replacements for the Chargers (Bolt Beat)

Takeaways from Tom Telesco’s combine presser (Chargers Wire)

Mike McCarthy doesn’t want to be a part of the Sean Payton “narrative” (Pro Football Talk)

What trades need to happen to prevent the Rams from repeating as Super Bowl champs? (Bleacher Report)

Mel Kiper updated his rankings of the best prospects at each position (ESPN+)

What if free agency was conducted just like the NFL draft? (CBS Sports)

Bucky Brooks’ mock draft 2.0 (NFL.com)

The top-101 free agents of 2022 (NFL.com)