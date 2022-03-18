DT Justin Jones signing 2-year deal with Chicago

The exodus of former Chargers draft picks continues as defensive tackle Justin Jones is reportedly signing a two-year deal with the Bears. Chicago initially expected to sign former Bengal Larry Ogunjobi, but a failed physical forced their hand and they decided against continuing with the agreed upon deal.

With the failed physical for Larry Ogunjobi, the #Bears are signing former #Chargers DT Justin Jones, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

Jones was originally a third-round draft pick by the Chargers in 2018 out of North Carolina State. After playing in a rotational role as a rookie, Jones has gone on to start all but one game he’s played in over the past three seasons. He ends his time with the Chargers having collected 118 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.

When the team signed a pair of defensive tackles earlier this week, the writing was essentially on the wall for Jones’ time in Los Angeles. He started to come on as a decent run defender this past season, but that progression came a bit too late to warrant being brought back.

This defense is being transformed into the unit Brandon Staley needs it to be and he was unfortunately part of the past regime’s pool of players.

Best of luck in the midwest, Justin!