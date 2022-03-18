Chargers restructure Khalil Mack’s contract, gain $9 million in cap space

When the Chargers traded for Khalil Mack, part of the reason they got him for just a second and a future sixth-round pick is that they were going to take on the entirety of his remaining contract. At first glance, the contract did a number on the Chargers’ remaining cap space for this offseason. However, knowing how just how much the cap can be manipulated in the short term, it was expected that the Chargers would move some numbers around and hopefully gain some extra spending power to truly capitalize on their prime opportunity to win this upcoming season.

That restructuring finally came Friday morning as ESPN’s Field Yates reported that the Chargers converted $13.5 million of Mack 2022 salary in a signing bonus, opening up $9 million in cap space. The move gives the Chargers roughly $24 million to spend which can be used on at least a few more mid-level signings, or at least one more top-tier player.

After the Raiders made the move to trade for All-Pro wideout Davante Adams, the Chargers could desperately use another high-level player in the cornerback room. There are still a few notable names out there, such as Stephon Gilmore, but most of the available players are over the age of 30 and would have been much more sought after were it 2-3 years ago.

At this point, the Chargers are being forced to go in two different directions. One one hand, they need a right tackle in the worst way. On the other, their cornerback room could still use one more injection talent. We’re still over a month away from the draft, but this picture could get a lot clearer in the coming days.