Getting to know Pro Bowl LS Josh Harris w/ The Falcoholic

Did somebody ask for long snapper content?

Earlier this week, the Chargers, in an attempt to further improve their special teams unit, went out and signed Pro Bowl long snapper Josh Harris. Harris most-recently was voted to the all-star game as a member of the Falcons where he has spent the past 10 years of his career. The 32-year old was a former undrafted free agent out of Auburn back in 2012 where he won the 2010 BCS National Championship alongside former Heisman Trophy winner Cam newton.

To gain a little more insight on the Chargers’ newest snapper, I reached out to Jeanna Thomas, SB Nation’s Assosciate Director of the NFL (and massive Falcoholic), to see what she had to say about Harris and how he’s expected to fit in with his newest team.

Let’s dive right in.

1.) It’s not often team’s have the opportunity to sign a Pro Bowl long snapper. What are the Chargers getting in Josh Harris?

The Chargers are getting a reliable long snapper in Josh Harris. Long snapper is a highly specialized position, and Harris excels at it. He’s been long snapping since Pop Warner, so he has a whole lot of experience. He’s a good locker room guy, a good leader, a class act, and a damn good football player.

2.) Are Falcons fans upset at losing Harris? What’s the temperature of the fan base now that he signed elsewhere?

Falcons fans are definitely upset about losing Harris. It’s not a huge surprise given the team’s cap situation (much less surprising than the Falcons’ weird decision to jump into the Deshaun Watson trade mess), but it was disappointing nonetheless. Atlanta will be hard-pressed to find a long snapper as talented and consistent as Harris. The Falcons already have a lot of holes on their roster, and this one is going to be really difficult to fill.

3.) Besides snapping well and doing his job consistently, how was Harris in punt coverage? Did he make an impact there?

Harris is good in punt coverage! One thing I’ve respected about the Falcons’ specialists over the years is that everyone the team’s brought in seems interested in being a football player first, and a specialist second. Josh won’t back down, and he’s not afraid to hit someone. He doesn’t always get the opportunity, because for a long snapper, his top priority is delivering a perfect snap, which gives him a delayed start to get down the field. But he’ll lay someone out if he gets the chance with no hesitation.

4.) What type of person is Harris off the field? Will he be a positive addition to the locker room?

Off the field, Harris is a delight. I’ve known him for nearly a decade now, and he’s a lovely person. He’s a family man who adores his wife and children. He’s heavily involved with the Lutzie Foundation, honoring his friend and former teammate who died in a drunk driving accident, and he was very active in the Atlanta community with Big Brothers Big Sisters and other charitable groups benefiting at-risk kids and children in need. Good player, great citizen. I think Chargers fans are going to love him.