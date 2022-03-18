Chargers Daily Links: Davante Adams becomes latest star to join AFC West

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Well...it may not be that great of a morning if you woke up to the news of Davante Adams being traded to the Raiders. The move meant sending their first and second-round picks from this year back to Green Bay, but I highly doubt the Las Vegas faithful care all that much at this point. They just landed, arguably, the best receiver in NFL who is reuniting with his college quarterback, Derek Carr.

With the latest news, the entire AFC West will now have to work overtime to make sure their secondary is in a good enough state not to get torched by Adams twice a year now for the foreseeable future.

Will the Chargers make another big move in free agency for just this occasion? We’ll have to wait and see to find out.

And now for today’s links.

