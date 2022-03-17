Chargers Daily Links: Thursday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Khalil Mack spoke with the Chargers media for the first on Wednesday and though he’s not much of a talker, Mack got his point across in regards to how eager he is to get on the field and prove that he isn’t as washed as many in the media are claiming he is.

If you missed it, here’s the stream from Twitter.

We’re rolling into today with a casual open thread. Use it as you wish!

And now for today’s links.

10 insights on Khalil Mack joining the Chargers (Chargers.com)

Photos from Khalil Mack’s first day as a Chargers (Chargers.com)

Chargers land Pro Bowl long snapper Josh Harris (Chargers Wire)

The Raiders signed Chandler Jones, adding to a stacked edge group in the AFC West (Bolt Beat)

The Titans plan to release Julio Jones after June 1st (ESPN)

Za’Darius Smith is returning to the Ravens (ESPN)

Top-10 remaining free agents (CBS Sports)

Myles Jack is expected to sign with the Steelers (Pro Football Talk)

The Bills are signing Von Miller to a massive six-year deal (Bleacher Report)

Raheem Mostert is signing with the Dolphins (NFL.com)