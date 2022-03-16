 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chargers to sign Pro Bowl LS Josh Harris

Now we’re talkin!

By Matthew Stanley
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco continue to make solid improvements to the team this offseason, this time on Special Teams. The team has agreed to terms with Pro Bowl Long Snapper Josh Harris from the Atlanta Falcons.

With the team likely bringing in a new Punter as well and current Long Snapper Matt Overton a pending free agent, it makes sense to make a change now if they want to upgrade. The terms are pretty good as well and give the team some stability at an important but often overlooked position.

Compared to the other moves the Chargers have made so far, this move will likely fly under the radar, but it is a solid move and should continue to improve a special teams unit that is on the rise.

