Chargers to sign Pro Bowl LS Josh Harris

Los Angeles Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco continue to make solid improvements to the team this offseason, this time on Special Teams. The team has agreed to terms with Pro Bowl Long Snapper Josh Harris from the Atlanta Falcons.

And now -- long snapper news!



The #Chargers are signing Pro Bowl LS Josh Harris away for the #Falcons on a four-year, $5.6 million deal with $1.92M guaranteed, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2022

With the team likely bringing in a new Punter as well and current Long Snapper Matt Overton a pending free agent, it makes sense to make a change now if they want to upgrade. The terms are pretty good as well and give the team some stability at an important but often overlooked position.

Compared to the other moves the Chargers have made so far, this move will likely fly under the radar, but it is a solid move and should continue to improve a special teams unit that is on the rise.