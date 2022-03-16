Uchenna Nwosu agrees to 2-year deal with Seahawks

After four years with the Chargers, edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu is taking his talents up north to the Seahawks on a two-year, $20 million deal, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

A former 2018 second-round pick out of nearby Southern California, Nwosu earned a starting job for the first time this past season after the Chargers moved on from veteran Melvin Ingram around this time last offseason.

In 15 starts, Nwosu recorded career-highs across the board with 40 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, four passes defended, and his first career interception. In his first three seasons, he started 10 total contests and racked up 10 sacks with 13 tackles for loss over that span.

Nwosu came on strong to end his 2021 season on a high note and he certainly deserves the money he’s getting from the Seahawks. Unfortunately, the Chargers needed to get a lot better in a pretty short amount of time, hence the move to acquire Khalil Mack from the Bears. Once that move was reported, Nwosu’s time in Los Angeles had officially run out.

Of course we wish nothing but the best to Nwosu with his future in Seattle.