Chargers Daily Links: Free agency is officially here!

Good morning, Chargers fans!

At 1:00 p.m. this afternoon, free agency will officially commence. Every deal that’s been negotiated and reported on over the past two days will then be signed, sealed, and delivered into reality. For the Chargers, that means J.C. Jackson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, and Austin Johnson will all officially be in the powder blues!

After the Bolts released right tackle Bryan Bulaga which increased their cap space to over $15 million, the Chargers likely aren’t done yet. Will they make another move today? Well, we’ll just have to sit back and find out.

And now for today’s links.

The Chargers tendered offers to three players (Chargers.com)

Three free-agent right tackles the Chargers can still afford (Bolt Beat)

The Chargers released Bryan Bulaga (Chargers Wire)

Who should be at the top of the Chargers’ draft board following their recent free agent signings? (Bolt Beat)

Winners and losers after the negotiating window (ESPN+)

The Giants are signing Tyrod Taylor (ESPN)

Team-by-team grades from the first two days of negotiating (CBS Sports)

Free Agency Tracker (NFL.com)

Biggest takeaways from Tuesday’s events (NFL.com)

Grading day 2 free agency signings (Bleacher Report)