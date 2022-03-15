Chargers awarded 4 compensatory picks for 2022

On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL officially announced compensatory picks for teams in this year’s draft. In all, 16 teams were awarded additional picks.

For the Chargers, who lost quite a bit a players from their 2020 team, they were awarded four comp picks which all come late on day three of the draft. Their first pick is #214 in the sixth round followed by picks #254, #255, and #260 in the seventh.

Overall, the Chargers and the Rams both lead the group with four total picks, apiece. However, this does not include the special compensatory picks the Rams will be awarded through developing a minority general manager (Brad Holmes, Lions).

Kansas City is the only other team from the AFC West who will earn a comp pick in 2022 which comes right before the Chargers’ final comp pick at #259.

For a complete list of all 32 comp picks handed out this offseason, check out the list below,