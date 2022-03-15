Chargers release OT Bryan Bulaga

The news we’ve all been expecting has finally dropped.

According to multiple sources, the Chargers have released right tackle Bryan Bulaga after two injury-plagued seasons. The move comes at a time where the Bolts need to free up some more cap space if they wish to continue the massive re-tooling of their roster. The move to cut Bulaga adds an additional $10.7 million to their cap space, putting the Chargers over $15 million.

The #Chargers released veteran RT Bryan Bulaga, saving $10.7M in salary cap space. An expected move, as Bulaga played just one game last season and is recovering from core muscle surgery. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 15, 2022

In his first year with the Chargers, Bulaga started 10 games while dealing with a plethora of injuries. The following season, his health lasted all but a single half of football as he went down with core muscle injury against Washington to begin the 2021 campaign.

In a corresponding move, the Chargers officially placed tenders on three players. That group includes wide receiver Jalen Guyton, tight end Donald Parham, and offensive tackle Storm Norton. It’s not likely Norton begins the 2022 season as the starter on the right side but keeping him around to compete throughout training camp isn’t the worst idea. Apart from his abysmal outing in the 2021 season finale, he played admirably at times throughout the year and at least deserves a chance to show he improved.