Chargers bring back QB Chase Daniel on 1-year, $2.25 million deal

With all the changes coming on the defensive side of the ball, the Chargers are at least keeping one spot on offense unchanged: The backup quarterback spot.

Per Adam Schefter, the Chargers are bringing back Chase Daniel on a one-year, $2.25 million deal to continue backing up Justin Herbert as a veteran presence in the quarterback room.

For the first time since the 2017 season, Daniel wasn’t forced into playing snaps in 2021 whether due to injuries or postseason implications as Justin Herbert stayed strong and healthy all year long. The 35-year old will get to hang back and relax for one more year in Los Angeles and continue his reign as one of the social media team’s most-popular characters on the roster.

With this deal, it’s likely that the Chargers finally move on from third-stringer Easton Stick, whom they drafted in the fifth round back in 2019. If that’s the case, expect Brandon Staley to find “his guy” to round out the quarterback room in 2022.