Chargers Daily Links: Free Agency Day 2 Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans! And what a beautiful morning it is to wear the powder blues!

Tom Telesco and Brandon Went out on Monday with a plan and they executed that plan to the best of their ability. Ahead of this year’s draft, they’ve now added a top player to three different positions of need on the defense. The trade to acquire Khalil Mack gave the Chargers a bonafide stud opposite Joey Bosa on the edges and the move to secure this year’s top free agent cornerback J.C. Jackson was massive in solidifying the team’s secondary.

Add in the moves to bolster the interior of the defensive line with tackles Austin Johnson and Sebastian Joseph-Day and they’ve got the defense looking pretty dang good with six draft picks to be used late next month. These moves will allow the Chargers to lean more towards best player available in this year’s draft which is, in my opinion, the best way to enter the draft.

As always, use this post as a way to discuss anything and everything that may be on your minds. Let’s get ready for another exciting day of free agency!

And now for today’s links.

