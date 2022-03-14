Chargers signing former Rams DT Sebastian Joseph-Day

What a day it’s been for the Chargers.

After forking out a good chunk of their cap space for cornerback J.C. Jackson, and signing former Giants defensive tackle Austin Johnson, it’s being reported that the Bolts are expected to sign former Rams defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day to a three-year, $24 million contract with $15 million guaranteed.

Joseph-Day played for Brandon Staley in 2020 when the Rams owned the NFL’s top-ranked defense. He started all 16 games that year, recording 55 tackles, one tackle for loss, and a lone sack. This past season, he notched a career-high three sacks with three more tackles for loss in just seven games played.

Former #Rams DT Sebastian Joseph-Day is expected to sign with the #Chargers, source said. He gets a 3-year deal worth $24M with $15M fully guaranteed. LAC doing work. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

Since being drafted out of Rutgers back in 2018, Joseph-Day has quickly become one of the NFL’s top emerging run defenders. At 6’4 and 310 pounds, the former sixth-round pick combines a low center of gravity with notable length to create turmoil between the tackles. He’s got a natural pop to his punches and his ability to detach from blockers and snag opposing ball-carriers has been key in the Rams’ stout run defense over the past two seasons.

Sebastian Joseph-Day gets overtaken, but plugs the gap with the blocker's body & shows patience as he works laterally. Once the RB cuts, he's there to make the play! #StopTheRun #LARams pic.twitter.com/EPjgeq4MBu — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) October 3, 2019

With this now being the Chargers’ second defensive tackle added in the past 12 hours, now it’s time to imagine that maybe a defensive tackle in the first round isn’t what they’ll end up drafting. With a massive void still hovering over the right tackle spot, it’s easy to see them using their top pick on an instant plug-and-start player there.