Los Angeles Chargers 2022 NFL Free Agency Tracker

With the legal tampering window beginning today, and the official start of free agency on Wednesday, this is your place for all the latest Chargers and NFL news, notes and rumors. We’ll also use this as our Chargers’ news tracker for the rest of March.

Also, check out how NFL odds change as free agency continues at DraftKings Sportsbook.

(Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

March 13

10:44 p.m. - The Bucs are bringing back center Ryan Jensen on a three-year deal

The #Bucs are re-signing center Ryan Jensen to a three-year, $39 million deal, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2022

March 14

7:56 a.m. - The Patriots bringing back quarterback Brian Hoyer on a two-year deal

Patriots gave QB Brian Hoyer a 2-year, $4 million deal that includes $3 million guaranteed and incentives, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

8:00 a.m. - The Chiefs are keeping running back Darrel Williams around

The #Chiefs have tried to reach an agreement with RB Darrel Williams ahead of the negotiating window that opens today but the sides haven't struck a deal, sources say. Williams, 26, is headed to free agency following a breakout season with over 1,000 scrimmage yards and 8 TDs. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

8:27 a.m. - The Bill are releasing offensive tackle Daryl Williams

The #Bills are releasing OT Daryl Williams, source says. He started every game for Buffalo over the last two seasons. He was slated to make $8.125 million this season. However, don’t rule out a possible return down the line. The sides will remain in touch. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

9:08 a.m. - The Bills are giving center Mitch Morse a two-year contract extension

The #Bills are giving C Mitch Morse a two-year, $19.5 million extension with $12 million guaranteed, source says. Morse is now under contract through 2024. His pay for this upcoming season increased from $8.5 million to $11.25 million. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

9:28 a.m. - The Falcons are giving left tackle Jake Matthews a new three-year contract extension

The #Falcons and LT Jake Matthews have agreed to terms on a 3-year extension, sources say. He gets $52.5M over the first three years. New money average of $18.5M and it gives ATL some much-needed cap space. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

9:29 a.m. - The Packers are releasing Pro Bowl edge rusher Za’Darius Smith and offensive lineman Billy Turner

Packers are releasing LB Za’Darius Smith, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

The #Packers are also releasing OT Billy Turner, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2022

10:50 a.m. - The Dolphins agreed to a four-year deal with edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah

Dolphins and Emmanuel Ogbah have reached agreement on a 4-year, $65 million deal that includes $32 million fully guaranteed at signing, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

10:56 a.m. - The Rams are keeping right tackle Joe Noteboom with a new three-year deal

The #Rams are keeping OT Joe Noteboom on a three-year deal with a base value of $40M that includes $25M guaranteed, sources say. Max value: $47.5 million. Huge deal for Noteboom, who has played LT when Andrew Whitworth is out. https://t.co/kaCV5VMT9W — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

11:11 a.m. - The Dolphins are signin running back Chase Edmonds to a two-year contract

Miami Dolphins and RB Chase Edmonds reached agreement on a two-year, $12.6 million deal that includes $6.1 million guaranteed, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. The former Cardinals’ running back is headed to Miami. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

11:18 a.m. - The Browns are releasing wide receiver Jarvis Landry

One more free-agent WR now available: Browns are releasing WR Jarvis Landry, per source.



Amari Cooper arriving, Landry departing. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

11:25 a.m. - The Cardinals are keeping running back James Connor on a three-year contract

Welcome back, @JamesConner_!



We have agreed to terms with RB James Conner on a three-year contract. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 14, 2022

11:54 a.m. - Mitch Trubisky is signing with the Steelers on a two-year contract

The #Steelers have reached agreement on a two-year deal with QB Mitchell Trubisky, sources say. The former No. 2 overall pick heads to Pittsburgh as the expected starter in place of the retired Ben Roethlisberger. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

12:08 p.m. - Former Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is signing with the Bears

The #Bears are expected to sign #Bengals DT Larry Ogunjobi, source said. A huge piece in the middle. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

12:38 p.m. - All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff is expected to sign with Jacksonville

Washington Pro-Bowl guard Brandon Scherff intends to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

12:56 p.m. - The Jets are expected to sign former 49ers guard Laken Tomlinson

49ers free-agent guard Laken Tomlinson intends to sign with the NY Jets, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

1:20 p.m. - The Jets are re-signing wide receiver Braxton Berrios to a two-year deal

Jets are re-signing WR Braxton Berrios on a two-year, $12 million deal that includes $7 million fully guaranteed, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

1:37 p.m. - The Eagles are giving edge rusher Haason Reddick a three-year deal

The #Eagles have agreed to terms with pass rusher Haason Reddick, source says. Three years, $45 million with $30 million fully guaranteed at signing. Max value $49.5 million.



The Camden native and former #Temple Owl is coming home. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

1:42 p.m. - The Bengals are re-signing defensive tackle B.J. Hill for three more years

Bengals are re-signing DT BJ Hill to a 3-year, $30 million deal including $15M in year one, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

2:15 p.m. - The Jaguars are giving wide receiver Christian Kirk a massive four-year deal

Jaguars are giving former Cardinals WR Christian Kirk a four-year deal worth up to $84 million deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

2:41 p.m. - Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is headed back to Green Bay on a five-year deal

De’Vondre Campbell back to Green Bay for 5-years and $50M, per @BillHuberSI. Great get Bill. https://t.co/fHZoTr6Roj — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2022

2:45 p.m. - Seattle is bringing back tight end Will Dissly on a three-year deal

The #Seahawks are re-signing TE Will Dissly to a three-year, $24 million deal, per source.



The deal was negotiated by agent Collin Roberts of @Rep1Sports. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2022

3:00 p.m. - Center Brian Allen will be back with the Rams for another three years

Brian Allen returning to the Rams on a three-year, $24 million deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

3:41 p.m. - Former Cowboys wideout Cedrick Wilson is headed to Miami on a three-year deal

Former Cowboys’ WR Cedrick Wilson intends to sign a three-year, $22.8 million deal that includes $12.75 million guaranteed with the Miami Dolphins, sources tell @toddarcher and me. Dallas loses another WR. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

3:41 p.m. - Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is headed to Miami to backup Tua Tagovailoa

Former Cowboys’ WR Cedrick Wilson intends to sign a three-year, $22.8 million deal that includes $12.75 million guaranteed with the Miami Dolphins, sources tell @toddarcher and me. Dallas loses another WR. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

3:57 p.m. - The Chargers are signing cornerback J.C. Jackson to a massive five-year contract

Chargers are giving former Patriots’ CB JC Jackson a five-year, $82.5 million deal that invoices $40 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

4:14 p.m. - The Bucs are re-signing cornerback Carlton Davis on a three-year deal

Bucs giving Davis a three-year, $45 million deal, per source. https://t.co/4jCgDiD5fw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

4:42 p.m. - Former Giants tight end Evan Engram is heading to Jacksonville on a one-year deal

Former Giants’ TE Evan Engram intends to sign a one-year, fully-guaranteed 9 million deal that could go to $10 with incentives with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per me and @JFowlerESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

5:17 p.m. - Former Jags first-round defensive tackle Taven Bryan is signing with the Browns

The #Browns have agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million on DT Taven Bryan, according to his agents at @SPORTSTARSNYC. The former #Jaguars first-round pick is headed to Cleveland. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

5:25 p.m. - The Jets are bringing back running back Tevin Coleman

The #Jets are re-signing veteran RB Tevin Coleman, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2022

5:42 p.m. - The Cowboys and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence agreed on another three-year contract

The Cowboys and DE DeMarcus Lawrence have agreed to a three-year, $30M fully guaranteed deal for him to stay in Dallas, per source.



Lawrence will now have a fully guaranteed contact for 7 straight years, the first ever DE to do so. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2022

5:57 p.m. - Tight end C.J. Uzomah is signing with the Jets on a three-year deal

Former Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah intends to sign a three-year, $24 million deal with the New York Jets, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

6:19 p.m. - Safety Xavier Woods is signing a three-year deal with the Panthers

Former Cowboys’ S Xavier Woods is signing a three-year, $15.75 million deal with the Panthers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

6:42 p.m. - Offensive guard Austin Corbett is expected to sign with the Panthers