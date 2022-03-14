 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Los Angeles Chargers 2022 NFL Free Agency Tracker

Stay up to date on breaking news from around the NFL.

By Michael Peterson
/ new
New England Patriots v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

With the legal tampering window beginning today, and the official start of free agency on Wednesday, this is your place for all the latest Chargers and NFL news, notes and rumors. We’ll also use this as our Chargers’ news tracker for the rest of March.

March 13

10:44 p.m. - The Bucs are bringing back center Ryan Jensen on a three-year deal

March 14

7:56 a.m. - The Patriots bringing back quarterback Brian Hoyer on a two-year deal

8:00 a.m. - The Chiefs are keeping running back Darrel Williams around

8:27 a.m. - The Bill are releasing offensive tackle Daryl Williams

9:08 a.m. - The Bills are giving center Mitch Morse a two-year contract extension

9:28 a.m. - The Falcons are giving left tackle Jake Matthews a new three-year contract extension

9:29 a.m. - The Packers are releasing Pro Bowl edge rusher Za’Darius Smith and offensive lineman Billy Turner

10:50 a.m. - The Dolphins agreed to a four-year deal with edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah

10:56 a.m. - The Rams are keeping right tackle Joe Noteboom with a new three-year deal

11:11 a.m. - The Dolphins are signin running back Chase Edmonds to a two-year contract

11:18 a.m. - The Browns are releasing wide receiver Jarvis Landry

11:25 a.m. - The Cardinals are keeping running back James Connor on a three-year contract

11:54 a.m. - Mitch Trubisky is signing with the Steelers on a two-year contract

12:08 p.m. - Former Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is signing with the Bears

12:38 p.m. - All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff is expected to sign with Jacksonville

12:56 p.m. - The Jets are expected to sign former 49ers guard Laken Tomlinson

1:20 p.m. - The Jets are re-signing wide receiver Braxton Berrios to a two-year deal

1:37 p.m. - The Eagles are giving edge rusher Haason Reddick a three-year deal

1:42 p.m. - The Bengals are re-signing defensive tackle B.J. Hill for three more years

2:15 p.m. - The Jaguars are giving wide receiver Christian Kirk a massive four-year deal

2:41 p.m. - Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is headed back to Green Bay on a five-year deal

2:45 p.m. - Seattle is bringing back tight end Will Dissly on a three-year deal

3:00 p.m. - Center Brian Allen will be back with the Rams for another three years

3:41 p.m. - Former Cowboys wideout Cedrick Wilson is headed to Miami on a three-year deal

3:41 p.m. - Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is headed to Miami to backup Tua Tagovailoa

3:57 p.m. - The Chargers are signing cornerback J.C. Jackson to a massive five-year contract

4:14 p.m. - The Bucs are re-signing cornerback Carlton Davis on a three-year deal

4:42 p.m. - Former Giants tight end Evan Engram is heading to Jacksonville on a one-year deal

5:17 p.m. - Former Jags first-round defensive tackle Taven Bryan is signing with the Browns

5:25 p.m. - The Jets are bringing back running back Tevin Coleman

5:42 p.m. - The Cowboys and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence agreed on another three-year contract

5:57 p.m. - Tight end C.J. Uzomah is signing with the Jets on a three-year deal

6:19 p.m. - Safety Xavier Woods is signing a three-year deal with the Panthers

6:42 p.m. - Offensive guard Austin Corbett is expected to sign with the Panthers

