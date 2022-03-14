BREAKING: Chargers expected to sign CB J.C. Jackson to a five-year, $82.5 million deal

All the NFL analysts were correct after all. The Bolts were nowhere near done after their big-time trade for Khalil Mack.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chargers are expected to sign cornerback J.C. Jackson, the consensus top free-agent corner on the market, to a five-year deal worth $82.5 million.

Chargers are giving former Patriots’ CB JC Jackson a five-year, $82.5 million deal that invoices $40 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Jackson, a former undrafted player out of Maryland in 2018, spent the past four seasons with the Patriots where he essentially became “Mr. Interception” under Bill Belichick. As a rookie, he snagged three interceptions in five starts. His pick total increased to five the following year and peaked at nine during the 2020 season. In 2021, his first in which he started every game of the season, he picked off another eight which increased his career total to an insane 25 interceptions. He also recorded a career-high 23 pass breakups and scored his first defensive touchdown on a pick-six en route to being named a Second-Team All-Pro.

Jackson will now pair with Derwin James and second-year standout Asante Samuel Jr. in hopes of creating one of the more-talented secondaries in the NFL.